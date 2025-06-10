Hilger Valley Fire grows to 300+ acres

HELENA — The Hilger Valley Fire has burned an estimated 318 acres as of Tuesday morning (June 10, 2025); that is roughly equivalent to 240 football fields.

The fire was discovered on Monday, June 9, at 2:10 p.m. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There is no containment of the fire as of Tuesday morning. Fire officials told MTN News they will be "throwing everything at it" on Tuesday to prevent the spread.

Watch - fire crews battle the fire:

Watch crew battle the Hilger Valley Fire (June 9)

There is no indication that the fire is threatening any homes or structures at this point.

People are asked to avoid the Gates Of The Mountains Marina as it can hinder fire suppression efforts.

WATCH - helicopter scoops water to fight fire:

Credit: Jesse Atkison

Additional air resources will be joining the crews already fighting the fire, which include: air tankers; a very large air tanker (VLAT); helicopters; smokejumpers; and grounds crews and engines from federal, state, and local agencies

The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation said on Facebook: "The public is advised not to stop along I-15 or park near the Gates of the Mountains Marina, as this interferes with firefighting efforts. Avoid the area if possible, and do not fly drones."