Horse Gulch Fire northeast of Helena tops 10K+ acres

The Horse Gulch Fire (Inciweb) east-northeast of Helena has now burned more than 10,000 acres; there is no containment at this point.

An overnight infrared flight mapped the fire size on Friday morning at 10,849 acres.

Northern Rockies Team 8, Type III Incident Management Team led by Incident Commander Brad Bergman is spearheading firefighting efforts.

No homes or structures have been lost. While overnight recoveries on temperature and humidity were short, firefighters were able to hold the west line on Jimtown Road and slow fire spread to the north. Minimal spread was seen on the east and south sides of the fire last night.

Crews have completed a dozer line along the southern border of the fire. Winds are expected to be slightly lower today with winds from the north at 5-7 mph. However, conditions will still be hot and dry today with a Fire Weather Watch on Saturday afternoon to Sunday.

EVACUATIONS

The following evacuation orders are in effect:

Canyon Ferry Road - from Jimtown Road to the Broadwater County line

All roads north and south of Canyon Ferry Road between Jimtown Road to Broadwater County line

Cave Gulch to Magpie Gulch north of Canyon Ferry Road

Jimtown Road to York and York Road north to Vigilante Campground

Canyon Ferry Road is closed at Canyon Ferry Village to the Broadwater County line

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a news release: "Because of the fire situation, we are allowing people to enter the fire area for LIFE SUSTAINING MATERIALS ONLY. And for very short time periods. Do not show up wanting to check on your property. Sorry, time does not allow us to do that. If you need life sustaining items or something of that nature we will do our best to help. We are evaluating these on a case by case basis. You can contact Lewis & Clark County Dispatch who will relay to our commander the request. That phone number is 406-447-8293. Follow two prompts to get to dispatch."

FIRE HISTORY

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and is centered about five miles south of York, and two miles north of Canyon Ferry.

York and Tri Lake and all resources at Helena Ranger District responded first. More than 40 people and a helicopter responded initially.

Inciweb Horse Gulch Fire as of July 12, 2024

Due to the dryness they weren't able to contain the fire on Tuesday, and the Helena Ranger District called upon the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) for assistance.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is reported to be "human-caused." Sheriff Dutton said that they have suspects, and are continuing to investigate.

PILOT DIES

One person fighting the fire died when a single-engine air tanker (SEAT) crashed into Hauser Lake on Wednesday, July 10.

The plane was contracted to the U.S. Forest Service and was scooping water to assist with firefighting efforts.

The pilot has been identified as Juliana Turchetti, 45 years old - click here to read more.

SHELTER

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church (3580 North Benton Street) in Helena for people impacted by the fire.

The facility will provide cots, water, snacks, and updated information; pets are welcome.

All Red Cross services are free. Evacuees who need assistance can call 406-215-1514 to get help.

If you would like to donate to Red Cross shelter operations, click here.

