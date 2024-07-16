Horse Gulch Fire tops 13K acres; 10% containment

The Horse Gulch Fire has burned an estimated 13,299 acres as of Tuesday morning (July 16, 2024), with about 10% containment.

The Horse Gulch Fire was reported on the afternoon of July 9. The fire is centered about five miles south of York, and two miles north of Canyon Ferry.

At this point, there are no reports of any damaged homes or structures.

Residents who had been displaced by the threat of the Horse Gulch Fire were allowed to return home on Monday but remain under Evacuation Warning status. The area is still closed to the public.

Horse Gulch Fire (July 15, 2024)

On Tuesday, fire lines will be improved upon by utilizing firing operations on areas of the northern perimeter as the weather allows. The primary focus will be on the northern side of the fire where the fire is most active.

Crews continue to reinforce fire lines at the top of Magpie Gulch. The Structure Group will continue to monitor and check structures throughout the fire area.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Helena Area Community Foundation and the TriCounty COAD have set up a relief fund to help people affected by the Horse Gulch Fire.

As of Saturday morning, the organizations are specifically requesting monetary donations. According to the HACF, donations will be used for:



Emergency shelter and food for displaced families

Medical supplies

Equipment and supplies for firefighters

Restoration and rebuilding efforts (if necessary)

Donations can be made online by clicking here, or dropped off at 901 North Benton in Helena.

PILOT DIES

One person fighting the fire died when a single-engine air tanker (SEAT) crashed into Hauser Lake on Wednesday, July 10.

The plane was contracted to the U.S. Forest Service and was scooping water to assist with firefighting efforts.

The pilot has been identified as Juliana Turchetti, 45 years old - click here to read more.