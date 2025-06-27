Jericho Mountain Fire: 493 acres, 15% contained

The lightning-sparked Jericho Mountain Fire has burned an estimated 493 acres as of Thursday morning (June 26, 2025). There are now 518 personnel assigned to the fire.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, June 15, 2025; containment is estimated at 15% as of Friday, according to Inciweb. There are no reports of any injuries, nor any reports of damage to any homes or structures.

Fire crews will continue to construct containment lines on Friday. Firefighters are using aircraft to identify and extinguish hot spots.

On Wednesday, June 18, an evacuation warning was issued by the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office for the residents of Rimini Road and all connecting roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to prepare for a possible evacuation:



Pack a “go bag” with essentials such as: Medications, Important documents, Phone chargers, Money/debit cards, Clothing and Personal Items

Prepare your home and property

Make arrangements for pets and livestock

Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued

"The decision to issue the warning was based on predicted fire behavior and the limited access along Rimini Road, which is one way in and out," said Lewis and Clark County in a press release.

Residents needing more information about the evacuation warning should call 406-447-8235.

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday also issued a closure for the area near Jericho Mountain:

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest has issued a closure order for the Jericho Mountain fire to protect the safety of visitors and fire personnel and to support the effectiveness of suppression operations.



The closure area impacts a section of the Boulder Mountains approximately 17 miles southwest of Helena. The closure includes the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail between Macdonald Pass and Luttrell. Reroute directions are available on our website under “alerts.”



The north boundary of the area closure includes Vista Point on Macdonald Pass. Cromwell-Dixon Campground and Quigley Group Use Site remain open. The closure continues to the west of Rimini Road and includes the closure of Minnehaha Creek Road. The west side of the closure is defined by Forest Service Road 496 to the intersection with Little Blackfoot Road.



Officials noted that fireworks are prohibited on all federal public lands - no exceptions. "Even a single spark can ignite a devastating wildfire, putting lives, wildlife and treasured landscapes at risk. Recreate responsibly," said fire officials in a news release.

