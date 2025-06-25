Jericho Mountain Fire update: 369 acres, no containment

The lightning-sparked Jericho Mountain Fire has burned an estimated 369 acres as of Wednesday morning (June 25, 2025).

The fire was discovered on Sunday, June 15, 2025; there is no containment as of Monday, according to Inciweb. There are no reports of any injuries, nor any reports of damage to any homes or structures.

An evacuation warning remains in place for residents on Rimini Road and all feeder roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Fire officials say Tuesday's efforts to fight the fire were productive, with crews taking advantage of the calm weather to work directly at the fire's edge, building containment lines and reducing active heat spots.

Aircraft were also able to collect more in-depth data, including thermal imagery to detect hotspots and active fire.

Residents briefed on Jericho Mountain Fire:

Rimini residents get update on Jericho Mountain Fire

As of Wednesday, 461 personnel were assigned to the fire, an increase of 88 people from Tuesday.

Crews will continue constructing containment lines directly on the fire's edge, improving contingency lines, finishing structure assessments, and reducing active heat areas throughout the region.

MTN News

Officials noted that fireworks are prohibited on all federal public lands - no exceptions. "Even a single spark can ignite a devastating wildfire, putting lives, wildlife and treasured landscapes at risk. Recreate responsibly," said fire officials in a news release.

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday also issued a closure for the area near Jericho Mountain: