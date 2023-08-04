Latest information on the Rogers Pass Fire

GREAT FALLS — The Rogers Pass Fire, burning several miles east-northeast of Lincoln in Lewis & Clark County, is estimated to have burned 46 acres as of Friday, August 4, 2023.

The fire is about 25% contained. The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

There are no threatened structures, and no reported injuries. More than 60 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The fire was reported late in the afternoon on August 1, 2023, and aviation resources from the U.S. Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) responded with aviation and ground resources.

Lincoln District Ranger Jim Yarbrough said in a news release: “We are appreciative of all the support we have received from our partners at Montana DNRC and the Wolf Creek Volunteer Fire Department,” said Lincoln District Ranger Jim Yarbrough. “For public safety it is necessary to close the Continental Divide Trail between Flesher Pass and Roger’s Pass until fire activity and fire traffic subsides, and it is safe to let the public enter the area.”

Forest Order # 01-15-14-23-16 limits connection of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail between Flesher Pass and Rogers Pass. Here is the full text of the current closure order:

The Rogers Pass Fire area closure includes all National Forest System (NFS) lands and roads beginning at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Flesher Pass #279 (T14N, R6W), following the length of Flesher Pass #279 along the Forest Boundary to the intersection of Hwy 200 (T15N, R7W), continuing along Highway 200 until the intersection of Rogers Pass and the Forest Service boundary (T16N, R6W). Then following along the Forest Service boundary heading east and southeast and intersecting with the southeast corner of Section 12 (T14N , R6W) following West through Section 11 (T14N, R6W) and back to the intersection of Flesher Pass and Lincoln Road #279. Forest Service Road #1815 is closed for its entirety.

Thru hikers and other recreationalists will need to seek alternative routes between the two points until further notice.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)

