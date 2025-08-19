Mission Butte Fire grows to 6K+ acres

BILLINGS — A wildfire in Big Horn County has grown to more than 6,000 acres. The Mission Butte Fire was reported at 6,149 acres on Monday morning with no containment.

Wildfires across Montana (August 19, 2025)

The fire started on Tuesday about 5 miles east of St. Xavier in Big Horn County.

There are no reports of injuries or damaged structures at this point.

There are currently 36 wildfires burning in Montana; here is a list of the largest as of August 19:

MTFireInfo.org Largest fires in Montana as of August 19, 2025

