Moors Mountain Fire has now burned an estimated 150 acres

Posted at 10:40 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 12:42:55-04

GREAT FALLS — The Moors Mountain Fire northeast of Helena, which was reported on Saturday, July 16, 2022, has burned an estimated 150 acres.

Fire officials said on Monday the fire was caused by a lightning strike. There are 56 people assigned to the fire as of Monday.

The fire is burning in heavy timber in the Gate of the Mountains Wilderness.

On Saturday, five smokejumpers responded to set an anchor point, assisted by aerial support that dropped retardant on the ridge line.

On Sunday, a 20-person crew hiked into the fire and a Type III team was in-briefed and assumed command at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Two hand crews and six aircraft are working to manage the fire, with more resources expected on Monday.

People are asked to avoid the popular Refrigerator Canyon Trail; a closure order is expected for the area soon.

Gusty wind of 30-40 miles per hour are expected Monday, with gusts up to 60 mph.

Moors Mountain Fire

