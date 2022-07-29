Moose Fire grows to 43,226 acres

A wildfire north of Salmon, Idaho has grown from 40,388 acres to 43,226 acres and remains 15% contained.

Fire managers note a Red Flag Warning is in effect on Friday for potential thunderstorms and dry lightning arriving as early as 2:00 p.m.

The expected weather may increase the chance of erratic fire behavior with wind gusts of up to 40 mph expected.

Containment has increased on the northwest side of the fire from the Ulysses Mountain area southwest to Indianola.

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

MTN News

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

An evacuation center is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220, or 208.940-0220.

The Pilot Car System on Salmon River Road is scheduled to run as normal on Friday, but with potential for temporary delays.

The system is for residents, river permit holders and river shuttles. The road is closed to all other traffic.

There are 922 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was first reported on July 17. The cause of the fire has not been determined.