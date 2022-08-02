Moose Fire grows to 58,000+ acres

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon has grown from 56,049 acres to 58,168 acres and is 23% contained.

The cause of the fire — which has been determined to be human-caused, although not yet known if accidental or intentional — is still being investigated.

According to Tuesday morning's update, fire activity moderated through much of Monday, allowing firefighters to conduct burnout operations along the Diamond Line on the east side of the fire above the Highway 93 corridor.

The Diamond line is the primary fire line intended to hold the fire to the north and prevent it from moving further south. Just west of the Salmon River, firefighters assisted by

Fire managers say drones brought the fire down to the river in a controlled manner to protect homes and private property.

MTN News

The work on the Diamond line and the Ridge Road continues to be the focus of firefighting efforts in order to protect the community of Salmon and its municipal watershed.

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

The Pilot Car System on Salmon River Road continues to operate with two-way traffic, with a pilot car on both ends. It may be used by residents, river permit holders, and river shuttles. The road is closed to all other traffic.

There are 1,065 personnel assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.