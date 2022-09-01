Watch Now
New wildfire sparks in Cascade County

Deep Creek Fire in Cascade County
Posted at 6:22 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 20:47:41-04

GREAT FALLS — A new wildfire has sparked in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire was discovered on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 3:18 p.m.

It is burning several miles west of Monarch, and a few miles north of the Meagher County line.

The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch.

At this point, five engines, one Type 1 helicopter, one Type 3 helicopter, and four air tankers have responded.

As of 6 p.m., the fire has reportedly burned at least 25 acres, according to the MT Fire Info website.

We do not yet know if the fire is threatening any homes or structures. At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

