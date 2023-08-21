Watch Now
Niarada Fire near Elmo holding at 20,365 acres

A view of the Niarada Fire that is burning off Montana Highway 28 west of Elmo on Aug. 4, 2023.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 12:40:28-04

ELMO - Little change is being reported from the Niarada Fire which is burning 12 miles west of Elmo.

The blaze is holding at 20,365 acres and remains 95% contained as of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

All pre-evacuation warnings for Elmo and Big Arm have been lifted.

There are 130 people assigned to the Niarada Fire.

The Mill Pocket Fire is 100% contained with little suppression repair left to complete.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation as well as in Lake, Flathead, and Sanders counties.

Click here for the latest information on Montana wildfires.

