Niarada Fire near Elmo is 90% contained

ELMO - Containment has once again grown at the Niarada Fire which is burning 12 miles west of Elmo.

The blaze is holding at 20,365 acres with containment growing from 85% to 90% as of Saturday, August 18, 2023.

Fire managers report fire lines built over the past several weeks were tested by intense winds Friday and withstood 30 mph to 40 mph gusts.

A pre-evacuation warning issued by the Lake County Sheriff's Office remains in effect for the following:



Alexander Road

Early Dawn Road

Spring Lane Road

Walking Horse Lane

Windward Heights Road

Wildhorse View

Buffalo Bridge Road

Saddle Drive

Island Butte Lane

Bridle Path

Ten Deuce Way

Cliffview Drive

Ricketts Road.

The remainder of the town of Elmo is in "ready" status.

There are 323 people assigned to the Niarada and Mill Pocket fires which were sparked by lightning.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation as well as in Lake, Flathead and Sanders counties.

