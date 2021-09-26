ROUNDUP — A wildland fire has destroyed one home and caused dozens of residents to evacuate, according to a firefighter battling the fire just west of downtown Roundup.

The fire began around noon Saturday between Golf Course Road and Horsethief Road, according to Musselshell County DES.

There is no word on the size of the fire, but firefighter Maya Mulleneaux confirmed to MTN that one home was burned and that crews are gaining ground on containment, as of 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

The Musselshell County Sheriff's office evacuated several roads in the area of the fire Saturday afternoon, including Echo, Dogwood, Fallow Lane, Alberta, Bannock, and Bonita.

DES confirmed Golf Course Road and Dogwood Road remained closed Saturday night starting at their intersection.

The American Red Cross set up an emergency evacuation shelter at the Roundup Community Center, located at 700 3rd Street West. DES said they sent out 70 meals Saturday night for those in need.

Officials will provide updates Sunday at 10:00 a.m. at the Musselshell DES office.

Photo courtesy Maya Mulleneaux

