More than 20 structures lost in Boulder 2700 Fire

Some volunteer firefighters worked 35-plus straight hours to help save their neighbor's homes.
Boulder 2700 Fire
Timelapse of Boulder 2700 Fire near Finley Point
Posted at 7:57 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 22:11:47-04

POLSON — The Boulder 2700 Fire that forced evacuations near Finley Point east/northeast of Polson over the weekend has burned an estimated 1,416 acres as of Tuesday, August 3rd. There have been no reports of serious injuries.

Fire Public Information Officer Hanna McBrearty confirmed with MTN News on Tuesday that eight primary structures and 15 secondary structures were destroyed by the fire.

Secondary structures can include garages and outbuildings.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office began allowing some of the evacuated residents in the Finley Point area back to their homes on Tuesday. Residents living south of Mahood Lane were allowed to return home.

However, all homes north of Mahood Lane to mile marker 13 on Highway 35 will remain evacuated at this time.

The Red Cross is running an evacuation center at Linderman Elementary School in Polson.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team has taken over the Boulder 2700 Fire, which grew quickly overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

According to the Tuesday update, crews are continuing to secure the fireline from Flathead Lake to Highway 35 while also continuing with the assessment of structures near the fire.

There are 217 people assigned to the 2700 Boulder fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

