Quartz Fire has burned 500 acres in Glacier National Park

The Quartz Fire , which was first reported on Sunday, August 14, 2022, has burned an estimated 500 acres in Glacier National Park as of Thursday. It is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak.

It is being managed as a Type 4 Incident, with eight personnel assigned. Glacier National Park spokesperson Gina Kerzman says the fire was started by lightning. There have been no reported injuries or damaged structures.

Kerzman says Quartz Lake and the lower Quartz Lake Wilderness Campground, Quartz Lake Loop Trail, and Quartz Creek Trail are all closed due to the wildfire.

“We’re expecting some east winds for the next two days and we will expect the fire to remain active, and crews will be using helicopters to land supplies and also for observations so there will be aircraft activity in the area.”

Fire managers have requested additional resources, especially to help protect the historic Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin.

Kerzman says fire crews are monitoring the fire with no suppressive action at this time. Four firefighters are working structure protection on the historic Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin.



