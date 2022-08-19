Quartz Fire has burned 800+ acres in Glacier National Park

The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned an estimated 802 acres as of Friday, August 19, 2022.

The fire was sparked by lightning on August 14, and is burning about 25 miles north of West Glacier in the Quartz Lake drainage.

There have been no reported injuries, and no damaged structures at this point.

It is being managed as a Type 4 Incident with eight personnel on site.

Firefighters are stationed at the foot of Quartz Lake, working to protect the Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin, Quartz Lake Wilderness Campground, and a footbridge at the foot of Quartz Lake. The fire is about 2.5 miles from the Quartz Lake structures.

Glacier National Park has implemented a closure order for the areas, campgrounds, and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road. This includes the Quartz Lake Loop trails starting from just south of Bowman Lake toward Quartz Lake, as well as the Quartz Lake and Lower Quartz Lake Wilderness campgrounds.

The fire danger rating in Glacier National Park is currently listed as "Very High" and campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates and should be kept small. Never leave a fire unattended and drown campfires with water until it is cold to the touch before leaving it.



TRENDING ARTICLES

