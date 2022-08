We have received a report of a possible wildfire east of Ulm.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, Denise Fogelson shared the photo above with MTN News.

She said: "There is a large fire by Square Butte caused by lightning. Picture taken off our back porch in Ulm."

There are some scattered thunderstorms with lightning in the area .

We have not yet been able to confirm the location or size of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.