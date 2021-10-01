Watch
Richard Spring fire in Montana declared major disaster

Federal money freed
courtesy of Melissa Fisher
Posted at 7:32 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 09:32:43-04

The Richard Spring fire that burned in Rosebud County this summer has been declared a major disaster, opening the door for federal money to cover some of the costs, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Thursday.

The federal aid that accompanies this major disaster declaration will supplement state, tribal, and local resources being used to offset widespread damage from the fire, including to power lines, utilities and tribal fencing.

The fire burned about 170,000 in Rosebud County and the Northern Cheyenne reservation and forced evacuations of Lame Deer and nearby communities.

Gianforte requested the disaster declaration Sept. 17 from the Biden administration and received word it was granted Thursday, according to his office.

