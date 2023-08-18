Ridge Fire grows to 3,474 acres

HUNGRY HORSE - The Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse has grown slightly to 3,474 acres with containment increasing to 20% as of Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

A community meeting has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Glacier Bible Camp at 400 Fifth Street West in Hungry Horse. It will also be streamed here.



Fire managers report that due to more accurate mapping, the Doris Point fire is now listed at 597 acres burned.

Crews have finished wrapping structures and placing sprinklers to protect campgrounds and boat docks.

Sean Wells/MTN News The lightning-sparked Ridge Fire is burning six miles southeast of Hungry Horse on the Flathead National Forest.

A pre-evacuation noticeremains in effect along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier and the Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public.

Due to the Ridge Fire, the Tin Soldier Complex, and other fires in the area, a closure remains in place.

The American Red Cross has an emergency shelter available at Columbia Falls Junior High School. People planning to use the shelter are asked to call 1-800-733-2767 prior to arriving.

There are 659 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.

