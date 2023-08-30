Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Ridge Fire is now 76% contained

Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 13:02:30-04

HUNGRY HORSE - No change is being reported on Wednesday, Aug.308, 2023, from the Ridge Fire southeast of Hungry Horse.

The fire has burned 3,655 acres with containment holding at 76%.

Fire managers report that cooler temperatures and rain are significantly limiting fire activity.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public and an additional area closure remains in place.

According to the Wednesday update, the Doris Point Fire has burned 1,606 acres with containment growing to 83%.

There are 345 people assigned to the Ridge Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Click here for latest information on Montana wildfires

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!