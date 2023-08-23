River Road East Fire near Paradise at 16,772 acres, 2% contained

Little change is being reported from The River Road East Fire burning near Paradise. The fire has burned an estimated 16,772 acres and is 2% contained as of Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Fire managers note that recent rain will help keep the fire in check with minimal fire behavior expected.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation notices remain in effect in the Paradise area. Click here for the latest information from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

Residents can also receive updates and sign up for automated emergency alerts here.

A public meeting to discuss the fire will be held on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. in the Plains High School gym. It will also be live streamed on the River Road East Fire Facebook page.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

There are 582 people assigned to the River Road East Fire which sparked on Friday, August18.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Click here for latest information on Montana wildfires

