River Road East Fire near Paradise grows to 16,790 acres

The River Road East Fire burning near Paradise has grown from 13,414 acres to 16,790 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday, August 21, 2023.

There are 370 people assigned to the River Road East Fire which sparked on Friday, August 18. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and is still being investigated.

There have been no injuries and no damaged structures reported.

Ronan Volunteer Fire Department River Road East Fire

Crews worked to secure a control line continuing to the north to keep up with the fire along River Road East on the east side of the fire.

On the western side of the fire, crews continued to secure control lines around structures in the Paradise area and worked to keep the fire out of the Montana Highway 200 corridor.

Fire personnel also worked out ahead of the fire in Henry’s Creek and in the Camas Prairie area to search for access routes and locations to build indirect and direct control lines.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation notices remain in effect in the Paradise area. Click here for the latest information from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

Click here for the latest information on Montana wildfires.

