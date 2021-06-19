Robertson Draw Fire now estimated at more than 27,000 acres

The Robertson Draw Fire south of Red Lodge has now burned an estimated 27,556 acres, with no containment as of Saturday morning.

There have been no injuries reported.

Incident command said in a Saturday morning briefing that firefighters made good progress on the edges of the fire.



Location: 7 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana

Incident Command: Type 2, Brian Jenkins-Commander

Size: 27,556 acres; Containment: 0%; Personnel: 276

Evacuation warnings are still in effect for the areas of North and South Grove Creek, Gold Creek, Ruby Creek, and Robertson Draw east to Highway 72. The North and South Grove Creek Road, Gold Creek Road, Ruby Creek Road, Meeteetse Trail, and Robertson Draw Road that are in Evacuation Warning status remain closed to general public use.

A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Red Lodge High School for updates on the fire. It will be streamed live on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page .

