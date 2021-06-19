Watch
NewsFire Watch

Actions

Robertson Draw Fire now estimated at more than 27,000 acres

items.[0].image.alt
INCIWEB
<b>Robertson Draw Fire south of Red Lodge</b>
Robertson Draw Fire south of Red Lodge
Robertson Draw Fire map
Robertson Draw Fire south of Red Lodge
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 14:51:17-04

The Robertson Draw Fire south of Red Lodge has now burned an estimated 27,556 acres, with no containment as of Saturday morning.

There have been no injuries reported.

Incident command said in a Saturday morning briefing that firefighters made good progress on the edges of the fire.

  • Location: 7 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana
  • Incident Command: Type 2, Brian Jenkins-Commander
  • Size: 27,556 acres; Containment: 0%; Personnel: 276

Evacuation warnings are still in effect for the areas of North and South Grove Creek, Gold Creek, Ruby Creek, and Robertson Draw east to Highway 72. The North and South Grove Creek Road, Gold Creek Road, Ruby Creek Road, Meeteetse Trail, and Robertson Draw Road that are in Evacuation Warning status remain closed to general public use.

A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Red Lodge High School for updates on the fire. It will be streamed live on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page.

three major fires in montana june 17

For more information about wildfires in Montana and across the country, check the InciWeb website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

44 courses for just $119!