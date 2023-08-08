Rogers Pass Fire is now 50% contained

GREAT FALLS — The Rogers Pass Fire, burning about 15 miles east-northeast of Lincoln in Lewis & Clark County, is estimated to have burned 50 acres as of Sunday, August 6, 2023.

The fire is now about 50% contained. The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

There are no threatened structures, and no reported injuries.

More than 60 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The fire was reported late in the afternoon on August 1, 2023, and aviation resources from the U.S. Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) responded with aviation and ground resources.

An earlier closure order for some trails in the area was rescinded on Saturday, August 6.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)