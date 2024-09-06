Sharrott Creek Fire has now burned about 2,900 acres

STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrott Creek Fire is burning west of Stevensville is holding steady.

The blaze has burned 2,903 acres with containment remaining at 25% as of Friday morning.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for residents of Marmot Lane, Saint Mary's Lookout Trail, west of Saint Mary's Road, Salish Trail, Sharrott Hill Loop, and Wankantana Way.



A public meeting about the fire will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2024, in the Stevensville High School Gymnasium. The meeting will be live-streamed and recorded here.

There are currently 642 people assigned to the fire, which was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.

Download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office App for information. Evacuation questions can be directed to the Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center at 406-375-6650.