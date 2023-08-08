Updates on Sidney Fire and Rogers Pass Fire

GREAT FALLS — The Sidney Fire, burning about 21 miles southwest of Browning in Pondera County, is estimated to be just under 50 acres, down from an original estimate of 100 acres.

The Rocky Mountain Ranger District trail crew reported the fire late in the afternoon on August 1, 2023.

There is on containment of the fire at this point. Fire officials believe the fire was sparked by lightning.

There are no reports of any threatened structures or injuries.

Forest order # 01-15-01 -23-17 closes several trails on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District adjacent to the Sidney Fire, including:



Trail 101 from the junction of 101 and 133;

Trails 133, from Summit Trailhead, and Trail 133.1, from Summit Campground, to where these 2 trails join Trail 137;

Trail 134 from Forest Road 8958 to the junction with Trail 137;

Trail 137 from the Trail 133/133.1 junction to the Trail 137/101 junction;

Trail 136 which runs between Trails 101 and 137.

“It is necessary to close trails adjacent to the fire for public safety,” said Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz in a news release on August 8.

The Rogers Pass Fire, burning about 15 miles east-northeast of Lincoln in Lewis & Clark County, is estimated to have burned 50 acres as of Sunday, August 6, 2023.

The fire is now about 50% contained. The suspected cause of the fire is lightning. There are no threatened structures, and no reported injuries.

More than 60 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The fire was reported on August 1, 2023, and aviation resources from the U.S. Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) responded with aviation and ground resources.

An earlier closure order for some trails in the area was rescinded on Saturday, August 6.



