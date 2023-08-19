Slight growth seen at Big Knife Fire near Arlee

ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire burning five miles east of Arlee has grown from 6,958 acres to 7,152 acres with containment holding at 7% as of Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Fire managers report temperatures and wind speeds were moderated by heavy cloud cover on Friday, so the fire activity was less than had been expected.

Crews patrolling the area observed the fire backing down into the bottom of the Gold Creek drainage.

A community meeting to discuss the Big Knife Fire will be held on Monday, Aug. 21 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center at 34086 Pow Wow Road in Arlee.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status and Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 253 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Click here for information about other Montana wildfires.