Slight growth seen at Colt Fire north of Seeley Lake, Evacuation Order lifted

SEELEY LAKE - The Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake has grown to 6,860 acres while containment has increased to 19%.

The lightning-sparked fire is burning 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning that the Evacuation Order for the zones described as Rovero Flats East and Rovero Flats West has been lifted. The zones are now under an Evacuation Warning.

The fire remained active in the southeast and southwest corners on Tuesday due to hot temperatures and low humidity levels, according to fire managers.

Containment increased to 19% and the overnight infrared flight map showed the blaze grew by 156 acres.



The Structure Protection Group patrolled the Highway 83 corridor on Tuesday and worked on assessments in the Lindbergh Lake area.

A public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Seeley Lake Elementary School to provide an update on the Colt Fire. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Colt Fire Facebook page.

The Lolo and Flathead National Forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire area for public safety. The list of current closures includes:



Forest Road 906 (closed at Highway 83) -Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground -Alva Lake Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Alva Lake Campground

Lakeside Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Lakeside Campground -Lake Inez Campground

Forest Road 646 (closed at the junction of FSR 552; FSR 435

Forest Road 552 (beyond the turn-off to the west side Lake Inez access

Forest Road 5407 and 463 closed beyond the West Side snowmobile trailhead (these roads access the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Marshall Wildlife Management Area and Lake Marshall)

Temporarily closing the Forest System Road loops of the Clearwater (FSR 4370 and 4353) and Richmond (FSR 667 and 720)

There are 630 people assigned to the Colt Fire as of Wednesday.