Smoke seen near Great Falls

Smoke seen on Great Falls Eyecam - August 8, 2022
MTN News
Fire SE of Great Falls - photo by Eden Martin
Fire SE of Great Falls - photo by Eden Martin
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 17:48:09-04

GREAT FALLS — There is a large plume of smoke that is visible from Great Falls.

The photos above - taken from the KRTV Eyecam looking southeast from downtown Great Falls - are from 2:50 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022.

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

There are no scheduled/prescribed burns in the area, according to the Montana Burn Permit website.

We have a reporter checking it out and will keep you updated.

(UPDATE) As of 3:20 p.m., all of the smoke appears to have dissipated, as seen in this photo from the eyecam.

Eyecam photo from 3:20 p.m.

There are no reports of any damaged homes or structures, and no injuries have been reported.

Photos from August 8 fire

