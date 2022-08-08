Smoke seen near Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — There is a large plume of smoke that is visible from Great Falls.
The photos above - taken from the KRTV Eyecam looking southeast from downtown Great Falls - are from 2:50 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022.
At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire.
There are no scheduled/prescribed burns in the area, according to the Montana Burn Permit website.
We have a reporter checking it out and will keep you updated.
(UPDATE) As of 3:20 p.m., all of the smoke appears to have dissipated, as seen in this photo from the eyecam.
There are no reports of any damaged homes or structures, and no injuries have been reported.
