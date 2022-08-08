Smoke seen near Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — There is a large plume of smoke that is visible from Great Falls.

The photos above - taken from the KRTV Eyecam looking southeast from downtown Great Falls - are from 2:50 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022.

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

There are no scheduled/prescribed burns in the area, according to the Montana Burn Permit website.

We have a reporter checking it out and will keep you updated.



(UPDATE) As of 3:20 p.m., all of the smoke appears to have dissipated, as seen in this photo from the eyecam.

Eyecam photo from 3:20 p.m.

There are no reports of any damaged homes or structures, and no injuries have been reported.

