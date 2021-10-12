Snowfall helps knock down wildfires in southwest Montana

BUTTE — While the first snowfall of the season has created some havoc in the Bozeman and Ennis area, Monday's snow has been very beneficial to those fighting the long-burning wildfires in southwest Montana.

The two major wildfires first reported in early July burning near Wisdom and Wise River received significant snowfall Monday morning.

The Trail Creek Fire which burnt just over 62,000 acres near Wisdom is now 83 percent contained, and thanks to the cool and wet temperatures, officials are now dismantling its fire camp at the Wisdom airport.

INCIWEB Maine Engine 6199 on the Trail Creek Fire, 9-14-21

The Alder Creek Fire near Wise River burnt up near 37,000 acres and is over 60 percent contained.

Marvin Carpenter



Alder Creek Fire, 9/15/2021



Because of the continuing cold and wet weather, fire officials say they will not be providing any further updates on these fires unless significant changes occur.

The Haystack Fire, which has burnt more than 24,000 acres northeast of Butte, has also received significant snowfall and is reported 88 percent contained.