Sugar Loaf Fire burning west of Augusta

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Parks
Posted at 5:46 PM, Aug 14, 2022
HELENA — The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest is reporting a wildfire burning in steep terrain west of Augusta, north of the Willow Creek Falls Trailhead.

At this point, there are no report that the fire is threatening any homes or structures.

The area burned was estimated to be around four acres on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Fire resources will work on establishing an anchor point Sunday and a Type 2 IA crew, hotshot crew, two Type 1 helicopters, a Type 3 helicopter as well as air attack are being called to respond.

The Sugar Loaf Fire was first discovered on August 13; the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

