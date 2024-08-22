Tongue River Reservoir State Park evacuated due to fire

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a news release that Tongue River Reservoir State Park has been evacuated due to a nearby fire.

Big Horn County officials issued a recommended evacuation notice on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

A fire in the area reached the Tongue River Road Wednesday evening at Neck Bay but did not cross the road.

Fire crews are still on site, and the fire line was holding.

The fire, which burned five miles overnight, reached the Tongue River Road yesterday evening at Neck Bay but did not cross the road. It is right at the park boundary at Monument Creek.



The park’s boat ramps are closed to allow helicopters and aerial crews safe access to the water. Air quality is poor, and visitation is not recommended at this time.

This is the third time the park has been evacuated in recent months as a precaution due to area fires. Two were recommended evacuations, and one was mandatory.

In both earlier cases fires were contained before reaching the park.

The current evacuation affected a dozen or so campers.

Big Horn County is still under Stage 1 fire restrictions. People with upcoming reservations for the park may cancel if they wish or can wait to see if conditions improve.