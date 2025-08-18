Update: McAllister Fire tops 3K acres

UPDATE: 8-17-2025, 10:30 a.m. - The McAllister Fire is now at an estimated 3,500 acres, according to the Montana DNRC. The lightning-caused fire is burning 3 miles north of Ennis Lake and 3 miles of Norris.

There is an evacuation warning in place for all residents in the area between Bradley Creek, Shining Mountains West, and US Highway 287 (between mile markers 61 and 64). If you are living or staying in this area, please be prepared to evacuate should conditions change.

The McAlister Fire started Saturday and exhibited extreme fire behavior through the night, with large runs and tree torching. This prompted evacuation warnings for the area and closure of Highway 287 north of McAlister. Cooler temperatures and less dry conditions this morning have moderated fire behavior, allowing for the reopening of Highway 287. Residents in the area are still under an evacuation warning.

The Montana DNRC is currently managing the fire, which is burning on private, state, and BLM land. Fuels in the area are primarily open grass dotted by small clumps of trees. Crews and resources today are working to continue building a bulldozer line around the fire, further secure the edges of the fire perimeter with both dozer and handline, and utilize aviation resources to drop water on the hot spots. The forecast today is for cooler, wetter conditions, which will assist suppression operations.

Resources currently on the fire include: two type 2 helicopters, a scooper, 1 hand crew, 2 bulldozers, a grader, and numerous engines.

First responders would like to thank the local landowners for their cooperation and assistance throughout initial attack operations.

UPDATE: 8-17-2025, 6:30 a.m. - Crews continue to fight several wildfires in Madison County Sunday morning. According to the National Weather Service, today will be partly sunny, then showers are likely. The high is expected to be 82 degrees F. Tonight there's a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms, then partly cloudy.

McAllister Fire: An evacuation WARNING for the Bradley Creek, Shining Mountains West, and US Hwy 287 Mile Marker 61-64 area was issued shortly after midnight. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, this is not an official order of evacuation at this time. This warning is for individuals living in those areas to be prepared for evacuation if conditions change. As of Sunday morning, US 287 is open, with emergency vehicles present and a speed limit of 35 mph.

Judy Maddox, McAllister "The first pic was taken right after the wind changed direction and then headed north to Norris. The fire exploded minutes before the pic was taken. The second pic was taken at the foot of Norris Hill before it moved northward to Norris. It shows the one house in its path. There are currently 3 planes dropping retardant and 3 helicopters dropping water from Harrison Lake."

Elk Creek Fire: This fire is located east of Hwy 84 and Cherry Creek Road, near the Madison and Gallatin county lines. It was burning at 50 acres as of 7:51 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cloudrest Fire also had fire growth yesterday due to conditions, was last mapped at 500 acres and expected to be larger. To the west, fire moved northwest of Rossiter Lake with some spotting in Willow Creek. To the east, fire spread continued in the meadow towards the rock scree. An engine and crew are searching for opportunities and responding to spotting with the help of helicopter water bucket drops as needed.

The fire weather forecast includes a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Afternoon westerly winds could range 7 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

An infrared flight has been ordered for both fires for a more accurate perimeter size.

A special closure order for the fire area is forthcoming; please stay out of the area and allow firefighters to operate safely. In addition, there is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in effect to ensure safe firefighting aircraft operations.

