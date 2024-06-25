Wildfire burning in Judith Basin County

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire sparked in Judith Basin County on Monday, June 24, 2024.

As of Tuesday morning, the Running Wolf Fire has burned an estimated 82 acres, according to Inciweb.

It is centered several miles southwest of Stanford.

Hand crews, a helicopter, and engine crews responded and are using direct suppression techniques.



There are no reports of any injuries nor any damaged or threatened structures at this point.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

We will update you if we get more information.