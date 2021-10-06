Wildfire burning southwest of Augusta

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire is burning southwest of Augusta in the Scapegoat Wilderness.

The Crown Mountain Fire was discovered on Monday afternoon (October 4, 2021).

The fire is currently estimated to be 300 acres and is burning about one mile in from the Forest Boundary south of Benchmark Road.

There are no reports at this time of any damaged or threatened structures, and there have not been any injuries reported.

No evacuations have been ordered by the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office at this point.

A forthcoming closure is anticipated at the Forest Boundary with Benchmark Road. Smith Creek and Crown Mountain trails are closed.

There are 45 personnel on-site and the fire is currently being managed by a Type 4 Incident Team.