Wildfire in Big Horn County has grown to 75,000 acres

BILLINGS — A wildfire burning in Big Horn County has grown to 75,000 acres, a fire official said Wednesday. There have been no injuries reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Poverty Flats Fire started on Tuesday, July 27, at around 1:30 p.m. near the Sarpy Creek Road. The fire jumped Highway 384 heading toward Crow Agency and then burned south toward the Little Bighorn River and the community of Dunmore.

In the Dunmore area on the west side of the river, structures are reportedly threatened but no evacuations have been ordered at this point.

According to Tracy Spang of the Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry & Wildland Fire Management in Crow Agency, there is no containment.

On the Crow Agency side, about 20 firefighters are at the scene and ranch crews are helping with heavy equipment.

A helicopter crew is also helping to fight the fire.

The American Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter in Crow Agency for residents displaced by the fire; it is at the Crow Tribal Multi-Purpose Building, 178 Multi-Purpose Road in Crow Agency.

The cause of the fire has either not been determined or not yet been disclosed.