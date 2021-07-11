Wildfire in Lolo Pass area prompts evacuation warning

LOLO PASS — An evacuation warning has been issued due to a wildfire burning in the Lolo Pass area. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning for the area between the Idaho border to Lolo Hot Springs due to the Lolo Creek fire.

Deputies will be notifying residents and visitors along US Highway 12 of the warning, according to a social media post.

People traveling along Highway 12 are being asked not to stop in the area.

The Lolo Creek Fire is located between mile marker 1 and mile marker 2 on Highway 12, approximately one mile west of Highway 12, and 1.5 miles northwest of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Lolo National Forest officials report the blaze has burned between three and five acres and is"exhibiting high resistance to control and spreading, burning in heavy timber."

The Lolo Creek fire was first reported Saturday evening. Several helicopters dropped water on the flames while engines and firefighters worked on the ground. Crews from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are providing help on the scene.

Heavy smoke is visible from the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and Highway 12.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect today through Sunday evening which means the area will experience low humidity, high temperatures, and gusty winds of up to 25 mph.