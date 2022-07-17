Wildfire reported northeast of Helena

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says a wildfire has been reported in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness northeast of Helena.

The column of smoke could be seen from around Helena and the Helena Valley on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by forest officials, at 5:00 p.m. fire was estimated at around at least 20 acres and burning near Moors Mountain east of Upper Holter Lake.

The fire is burning in heavy timber.

The Forest Service is currently assembling crews and resources to attack the fire.

At this point, there are no reports of threatened buildings or structures.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you when we get more information.



