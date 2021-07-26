Wildfire smoke affecting air quality across Montana

GREAT FALLS — Air quality continues to suffer in many areas across Montana, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The decreased air quality is due in part to wildfire smoke blowing into Montana from other western states, along with numerous wildfires across Montana.

As of Monday morning (July 26), UNHEALTHY air quality levels are being reported in and around Bozeman, Dillon, and Frenchtown.

UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS levels are being reported in many locations, including Great Falls, Helena, Havre, Lewistown, Malta, Butte, and Missoula.

Most other areas across the state are currently listed at MODERATE levels of air quality, including Cut Bank, West Yellowstone, Sidney, the Flathead Valley, and Libby.

Here is an explanation from MT DEQ about the different categories:



HAZARDOUS: All children and adults should avoid or limit all outdoor exertion

VERY UNHEALTHY: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion

UNHEALTHY: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion

UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion

MODERATE: Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion

When air quality is UNHEALTHY, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children, and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors. People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

When air quality is UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.