Wildfire west of Helena was caused by a controlled burn

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the wildfire near Birdseye Road on Sunday was caused by a controlled burn that got out of hand.

The fire burned 9.9 acres and threatened homes in the area, leading to some evacuations. All residents were able to return to their homes Sunday evening.

No structures were reported damaged by the fire, nor were there been any reported injuries.

Birdseye Fire Chief Kyle Sturgill-Simon said he’s incredibly thankful for all the mutual-aid response they got on Easter Sunday in battling the fire.

In addition to Birsdeye fire crews, volunteer firefighters also responded from Canyon Creek, Baxendale, West Valley, East Valley, East Gate, Tri-Lakes, Wolf Creek, Montana City and Clancy.

The U.S. Forrest Service and Montana DNRC also provided assistance, including ground teams and aerial water drops.

Sturgill-Simon strongly encourages residents to take a look at their properties and clear any potential fire hazards. A defensible space should be created on the property and firewood piles should be stored away from any structures.