Wildfires burning between Great Falls and Helena

MTN News is tracking two wildfires that sparked on Friday, March 20, 2026. They are burning north along and near I-15 between Great Falls and Helena.

The Ordway Fire is burning roughly 2.5 miles northeast of the town of Craig. The fire has burned an estimated 50 acres and is reported to be growing.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has told MTN he is headed up to the fire to evaluate if evacuations need to be ordered.

The Rattlesnake Fire is burning just north of the Gates Of The Mountains exit.

Northbound I-15 lanes were closed as of 4:30 p.m., with traffic stretching back more than a mile from the Gates Of The Mountain exit.

From the Montana Department of Transportation:

I-15 Southbound from mile marker 216.5 to 212.0: Fire, Blocked lanes, Detour, Emergency vehicles; SOUTH bound traffic is being diverted onto Chevallier Dr.

MTN News

We do not yet know if any structures or homes are threatened.

There are no reports of any injuries.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fires.

We have two reporters in the vicinity and will update you as we get more information.