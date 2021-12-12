Wildfires on the west side of Great Falls were accidental

GREAT FALLS — Two wind-whipped wildfires on the west side of Great Falls on Friday evening were accidental, according to Great Falls Fire Rescue.

GFFR and the Cascade County Sheriff’s investigated the fires that occurred in the area of Wadsworth Pond and Central Avenue West and McIver Road.

The cause of the fires were sparks generated by a trailer being pulled behind a pickup truck, according to a GFFR news release.

They added: "With the extremely dry and windy conditions, GFFR and the CCSO ask people to make sure that all chains and straps are properly secured so that they do not come loose and come in contact with the roads. Please take the extra time to ensure that all items are properly secured before hitting the road!"

There were no injuries reported, and no buildings were damaged. We have received reports that some fencing and trees were damaged.