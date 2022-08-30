Crews quickly respond to fire near Birdseye Road west of Helena

HELENA — Update 5:45 p.m. 08/30/2022 - On Tuesday, fire agencies were able to quickly knock down a wildland fire located near the intersection of Birdseye Road and Echo Drive.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and started in a garage, which was lost. The total area burned was estimated at under 5 acres.

Birdseye Fire Chief Kyle Sturgill-Simon said the fire was contained to two backyards and was quickly contained thanks to the efforts of multiple responding agencies including Baxendale, West Valley, East Valley, Eastgate, and DNRC and the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office.

Sturgill-Simon wants to remind folks to take a look at their own property to help mitigate fires.

"During the summer when we have heightened fire risk, it's a good time to look around their own properties. See if there's anything that's getting close to their decks and if they have any fire hazards that they could take care of now because we're usually busy when there's a fire going on and it's a whole lot better when we've come to a property in the rush is already been cleared," noted Sturgill-Simon.

The fire chief added that items like firewood, construction materials and anything else that could potentially burn be moved away from a structure.

"We really appreciate it when people take care of that during the heightened fire season,” said Sturgill-Simon.

Original story - A wildland fire has been reported near the Birdseye area west of Helena.

The fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Echo Drive.

Fire west of Helena. Appears one structure is involved, neighbors say there were two buildings behind the home.



Multiple agencies responding including helicopter.



Multiple fire agencies are responding to fight the fire, including aerial attacks making water drops. The area is under traffic control while there is a heavy firefighter presence.

At this time it is unclear the estimated size of the fire, or what may have been the cause of ignition.

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.