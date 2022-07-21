Wildland fire NE of Helena near White Sandy Campground

HELENA — A wildland fire has been reported north of Helena near the White Sandy Campground. Around 1:30 p.m. a smoke column could be seen from the Helena valley.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office says the fire is in the area of Overland and Audubon roads. Immediate evacuations took place and people are asked to stay away from the area.

"Evacuations are occurring in the north hills of Helena. Currently, all residents east of 3485 Overland Road have been told to evacuate. All of Autobahn. Now Timber Trail. Areas north of Overland and Hauser Road and Country Side Road. These roads are now closed to fire apparatus only," said Sheriff Leo Dutton.

MTN News

Roads blocked at this time are the intersections of Overland Road and Hauser Dam Road, and Overland Road and Timber Trail Drive.

There is no word at this point on the size or the suspected cause of the fire.

Lewis & Clark 911 Dispatch says people should not call 911 to report the smoke or to ask for information regarding the fire.

We will update you as we get more information.



