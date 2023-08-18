Watch Now
Wildland fire reported northeast of Great Falls

Posted at 1:59 PM, Aug 18, 2023
We have received several reports of a wildland fire burning several miles northeast of Great Falls.

Initial reports indicate the fire is burning near or along Powerline Road, which runs east from US Highway 87 to the High Plains Landfill and beyond.

We have also received reports that five fire/emergency agencies have responded to the fire.

At this point, there is no word on the size or the suspected cause of the fire.

There are no reports of threatened/damaged structures or any injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.

