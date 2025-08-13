Emergency crews are responding to a wildland fire northeast of Great Falls.
It sparked at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.
Wildland fire sparks northeast of Great Falls
The fire is centered southeast of the county landfill, and north of Morony Dam Road.
Initial reports indicate that a piece of farm equipment caught fire, and the flames spread to the field, but that has not been confirmed by officials at the scene.
As of 5:50 p.m., it has burned an estimated 100 acres.
There are no reports of any injuries.
We will update you as we get more information.