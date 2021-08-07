Evacuated residents returning to homes around Boulder 2700 Fire

Fire officials are starting to allow residents displaced by the Boulder 2700 Fire ( Inciweb ) several miles northeast of Polson to return to their homes.

The fire, which sparked on July 31, has burned an estimated 1,922 acres, and has destroyed eight primary structures and damaged 15 secondary structures. There are 257 personnel assigned to the fire; the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Residents north of Mahood Lane up to mile marker 9 will be able to obtain a permit for re-entry beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will be issuing permits at the mile marker 2 checkpoint on Highway 35 from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Finley Point residents up to Mahood Lane have been able to receive a re-entry permit since Tuesday, Aug. 3, and can also do so at the mile marker 2 checkpoint.

East Shore residents between mile marker 2 and 9 remain in stage 2 (“SET”) evacuation status. Residents should be prepared to evacuate in the event fire activity increases. All homes from mile marker 9 to mile marker 13.5 remain in stage 3 (“GO”) evacuated status due to hazards and fire concerns in the area.

Highway 35 is closed to through traffic in both directions from Polson at the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay mile marker 15. The speed limit has been lowered to 35 miles per hour within the closure area.