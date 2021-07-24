Road closures announced for State Complex fire in western Montana

St. Regis— The Lolo National Forest has implemented emergency road and trail closures on the Superior Ranger District in response to increased fire activity on the Stateline Complex. The Stateline Complex is burning on the St. Joe Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, to the south and west of the Idaho-Montana state line, and approximately thirteen air-miles south/west of St. Regis.

Road access to Diamond and Cliff Lakes is now closed due to fire activity. Dry Creek Road #342 remains open for motorized use.

The following roads and trails are closed for public and firefighter safety:

Diamond Lake Road #7843 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Dry Creek Road #342 to the end of the road.

from milepost 0.00 at junction with Dry Creek Road #342 to the end of the road. Diamond Lake Trail #56 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Diamond Lake Road #7843 to the end of the trail.

from milepost 0.00 at junction with Diamond Lake Road #7843 to the end of the trail. Cliff Lake Trail #100 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Diamond Lake Road #7843 to the end of the trail.

from milepost 0.00 at junction with Diamond Lake Road #7843 to the end of the trail. Dry Creek Divide Trail #203 is closed from milepost 11.94 at junction with Dry Creek Road #342 to the end of the trail.

In addition, for the West Lolo Complex fire, there will be a community meeting Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls. The meeting will be recorded and available for viewing on the West Lolo Complex Facebook page and YouTube.

For continued information on the Stateline Complex please visit:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7627/ [inciweb.nwcg.gov]

Idaho Panhandle National Forests Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USFSIPNF [facebook.com]Fire Restriction Information: http://www.idahofireinfo.com/ [idahofireinfo.com] and https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ [mtfireinfo.org]

Closure Information: