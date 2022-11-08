How much snow fell on Monday?

GREAT FALLS — A sky full of fluffy white snow fell in Great Falls and surrounding communities Monday. It is expected to keep falling for the next few days. Like any first time in a long time, drivers may have some "rust" on their snow tires.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says they respond to a lot of slips during the first snow and the advice from Battalion Chief B. Jay Perry is simple: “You want to slow down, take your time.”

MTN News Snow amounts as of 5:30 pm, November 7, 2022

“The streets contain some warmth. They get a little extra slippery, so stopping distances are much longer than they typically would be. So, you want to just kind of take your time, slow down, plan a safe out and get there safely,” Perry said.

Montana’s weather shows relentless behavior. If traveling in rural areas, being prepared for getting stuck is crucial to safety and survival, especially for those new to winter travel.

“You want to take some extra stuff with you. It doesn't hurt to have blankets in case you get stuck. Cell phone coverage, obviously, you want to be able to contact with people. So, when you're traveling in the outer parts of Montana, you want to have those extra items with you to be a little bit more safe.”

Drivers weren’t the only ones who woke up to snow on their vehicles, but business owners and residents.

Mike Marzetta, owner of Hoglund’s Western Wear, put on his winter coat and shoveled snow.

“This is actually the second time I've gone over the sidewalk this morning. The first time was about 6:00 this morning. We had about four inches. You can tell by my expression how excited I am about the one. And, you know, it always happens when I don't have any help here. So, Lance is gone today. Brandon's not here today… That always happens. The old guy gets to shovel.”

Kerri Anderson, owner and manager of Public Drug Store, answered her wake up call, praying for the snow to stop.

MTN News Public Drug in Great Falls (November 7, 2022)

“I’ve been out here for about 45 minutes… I just about got it whipped. It would be great if it would stop now.”

Leann Myllymaki is a resident who MTN found shoveling her driveway. She said she needs to adjust since she’s been in Georgia.

“…it was warm here when I left, and it was 70’s there, which is cool for them, but I came back through tornadoes and storms and come home to this.”

Not only are drivers affected, but everyone feels the effects of the early fall snow.

The snowy weather will be sticking around for another few days, it is important to take your time, plan, and stay safe.



